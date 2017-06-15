River Mill subdivision plans expire after residents raise red flag

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Plans to add an additional 26 homes to the River Mill subdivision in Brusly were stalled this month in Town Hall after neighbors of the proposed development raised red flags over the preliminary plan.

Plans for the new subdivision were not followed by a prescribed checklist in the town’s code of ordinances, according to residents. In addition, the development will utilize an existing drainage retention pond near the Brusly Oaks neighborhood that residents argue will be over capacity with the additional homes.

Now, the developer, Donny Girot, has to start back at square one. The primary reason for the do-over is because the 180-day timeframe for the development is now expired, Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes said.

John Pritchett and Paul Tschirky, residents of the adjacent neighborhood, The Gates at the Oaks, are relieved that the town is postponing the subdivision. But they, along with their neighborhood association, hope to see changes at the next round of planning and zoning meetings.

“If they propose this development again, we want to see what we’ve been asking for from the beginning,” Tschirky said.

That includes a separate drainage retention pond and a bigger buffer between the lots.

Pritchett and Tschirky both argue that the existing retention pond can’t handle the stress of the proposed 26 homes, adding to the approximately 100 homes in the Brusly Oaks neighborhood.

A drainage impact study provided by the city says the opposite is true, but the two residents dispute its findings.

“All we’re asking for is that the new developments should be planned, studied and designed to prevent these kinds of run off issues, affecting upstream or downstream properties,” Tschirky said. “The new development should take care of itself so it doesn’t add flood risk to the neighbors.”

Pritchett said he had storm water in his home in 2014 and 2015 from the current retention pond. That would become an even more frequent event if more homes are added next door, he said.

While using the existing retention pond might save the developer money, it will ultimately increase the flood risk of the neighborhood, the two men said.

The two also want to see a detailed description that the town is following its planning and zoning checklist.

In the past, engineers used the checklist, but did not file a specific document, Mayor Rhodes said.

“From now on we will have that checklist,” he said. “The town did not have a form that had little boxes and dates. People asked for that and we created it.”

Pritchett and Tschirky both said they are not against development, but still want to retain the small town lifestyle of their neighborhoods.

“They are elected to protect our property values and our way of life,” Pritchett said of the town’s officials. “This [property] is a large part of my personal wealth and I want to protect my property value as much as I can.”

An ideal scenario for Pritchett and Tschirky would be a new drainage retention pond that also acts a buffer between the two neighborhoods.

“I’ve seen the development,” said Pritchett, who has lived in Brusly for more than 20 years. “It’s coming. We all know it’s coming.”