The River Rises: Historical Floods

A photographic exhibition at the West Baton Rouge Museum

Staff Report

WBR Museum

This summer the West Baton Rouge Museum will host an exhibit commemorating the historical floods that have affected the area. Open June 3 through August 27, the exhibition, “The River Rises,” features images and artifacts from the West Baton Rouge Historical Association’s permanent collection, illustrating the history of flooding from shortly after the Civil War to the Great Flood of 1927 and the last inundation in West Baton Rouge which occurred in 1949. Photographer Collin Ritchie’s images from last year’s historic flooding will conclude the exhibit.

Life in South Louisiana is shaped in both positive and negative ways by the rivers that surround the region. The rivers bring rich alluvial soil that yields diverse crops and plays a major role in the agricultural success of the state. However, living near the rivers is a serious gamble, due to the potential for the devastation caused by seasonal floods. This summer’s exhibit, “The River Rises,” illustrates just how dangerous our natural providers can be.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.

For more information, visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com or call (225) 336-2422 ext. 15.