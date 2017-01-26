Robbery attempt thwarted, followed by brief shooting match

Breanna Smith

The Port Allen Police Department is looking at two men who may be connected to an attempted robbery on Avenue A that occured in the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, Jan. 7.

A third suspect known only as “Peewee” remains unidentified at this time, according to Detective Kendra Wisham with the Port Allen Police Department.

The would-be victim, Hershel Williams, told police he saw three men standing outside of his window after being woken up by a dog barking.

Wisham said Williams went outside and the three men began to flee, but not before Williams grabbed

his gun and ran after them. One of the suspects turned around during the chase and pointed a firearm at Williams, prompting Williams to fire a shot.

The men then dispersed in different directions. Williams caught up with one of the suspects who claimed he had been shot.

Williams brought the suspect who claimed he was wounded back to his apartment and called the police.

When Williams went to wake his mother, the man fled the scene, Wisham said.

Police later found him with no gunshot wounds, Wisham said.

Williams found a gun in the area where he fired a shot which was turned into police, Wisham said.

The two men were brought in for questioning the same day of the incident.

They are cooperating with police who are currently trying to match the third suspect, “Peewee,” to a government name, Wisham said.

No arrests have been made, but the department is expecting to make an arrest in the case, Wisham said.