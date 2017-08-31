Roberts and Brown take key leadership roles

Joelle Wright

The Brusly Panthers will be hitting the field this season led by two senior defensive players who, in just a short amount of time, have already gained the respect of their new coach and teammates.

Garrett Roberts, a senior defensive end, and Deondre Brown, a senior strong safety, are ready, willing and able to take the reigns of leadership for this 2017 Brusly Panther team.

“Both of these guys have the chance to have a great year,” head coach Hoff Schooler said. “If they stay consistent every day, other players will follow and that will lead to good for us all.”

Roberts said that he is looking forward to making memories on the field with his “brothers” and hopes to be successful, especially in the bigger games against tougher opponents.

“On the field, I hope to play at an intense level and keep a great attitude, hopefully transferring to the rest of my teammates,” Roberts said. “Off the field, I hope to stay focused in the classroom and keep good grades in class. I hope that the entire team can do that as well.”

Schooler said that Roberts is a leader in all aspects, not just football, but academically as well.

“Roberts does it all. He is the same every day – dependable, consistent in his focus and his effort,” Schooler said. “He pushes himself to be better and we will look to him to push the teammates to be better as well.”

Roberts is not new to being a leader.

“Being a Panther over these past few years has made me feel a part of the community,” Roberts said. “I have learned tremendous leadership and teamwork.”

Schooler said that Brown’s ability to show up every day and lead by example is irreplaceable to the team and hopes his younger players take notice.

“If he continues to do what he does on the field every game and get better each week and stay mentally tuned in whether he is in a meeting, in the hallway, or on the field, a lot of the players will follow,” Schooler said.

Brown said he is ready for the challenge.

“Being a Panther has helped me with discipline and helping others,” Brown said. “It has benefitted me because I know how to handle things when they get tough.”

Schooler said that he wants his players to know how to face adversity, and having Brown and Roberts as his leaders will be a good start.