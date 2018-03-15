The roof is gone, hope is not

Staff Report

The dilapidated D’Agostino building is an “easy save” for the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, organization director Brian Davis told the Port Allen City Council.

Davis held an informational presentation at the March Community Development Committee meeting upon the invitation of Councilman Gary Hubble. The LTHP flips blighted historic buildings and sells them with protective covenants. The renovations are funded through grants and revolving funds from the sale of other properties.

The D’Agostino building is privately-owned, but city leaders are working to turn demolition into development. City leaders sprung into action in February when the owner of the D’Agostino building filed a demolition permit.

Rose Roche, the City Coordinator for Port Allen, is exploring options with the owner and said an application for historical designation was submitted to the state tourism department. Along with the designation will come eligibility for historic tax credits, which could assist with the renovation expenses.

The leaking roof, which has caused most of the damage to the building, is “nothing major” for the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, Davis said.

The building was originally a restaurant on the first floor and hotel with a balcony on the second. It is still perfect for a multi-use development, with room for up to four shops on the first level, Davis said.

City Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence said she

would like to see the building used for something “productive” such as retail.

In April 2016, the council adopted the “downtown mixed use” (DMU) zoning designation in an effort to attract new development. The zoning includes commercial and residential zoning down the length of Jefferson Avenue, from Avenue A to Burbridge Street, including downtown Port Allen.

The redevelopment of the building on one of the most prominent corners in the city could be the first domino to fall in the development of the historic downtown district, or so city leaders hope.

Several new projects have popped up in the last couple years on North Jefferson Avenue, which was arguably the busiest street in West Baton Rouge Parish decades ago.

Sharmon and Jason Schexnaildre remodeled a blighted gas station into Southern Girl Designs, a gift shop, and Shakewood Custom Cabinets. The buildings behind the mural on 856 N. Jefferson Ave. are soon to be rental apartments. The buildings remodel is still in progress, but owner Ray Stumbo expects to have the project finished this year.