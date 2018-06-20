Sale is over, time for camp

The Brusly High wrestling team was a young team, but the group of mostly freshmen showed an exceptional amount of promise.

If you drove past Brusly High School earlier in the day last Friday, June 15, the rich aroma of jambalaya likely wafted through the car window.

The Panthers held a jambalaya benefit, with the help of cook Anatole Vincent, to raise money to help send the team to summer camp at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga.

In the most successful years for the Brusly Wrestling, the teams consistently went to summer camps, head coach Jimmy Bible said. In recent years, the teams have gotten away from the tradition.

“Kids didn’t really want to go. We have a whole other group of kids now with different attitudes and they are all for it,” Bible said. “Camp gives them a sense of team and the ability to learn some technique from college coaches. It also lets them see other teams and wrestlers from around the country.”

This is the first year the Panthers will attend camp at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga. The camp is designed around team and individual competition. Each team is guaranteed ten dual meets, which are wrestling meets with one team against another wrestling two at each weight class. In addition to the dual meets, each team will walk through technique stations to learn each series as a team. There will be a total of eight technique sessions taught by some of the best coaches in the country.

The camp also includes educational seminars for the coaches, a takedown tournament, and motivational speeches under the supervision of the Chattanooga Wrestling Camps Coaching and Counseling staff.