Sand and bags available for WBR residents as Gordon approaches

Staff reports

The WBR Parish President and Administration are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Gordon along with the National Weather Service and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security.

Sand and bags are now available at William & Lee Park, Rivault Park, Alexander Park, Erwinville Park and Myhand Park. Residents must bring their own shovels.

In preparation for rain and high winds, the parish government would like to remind residents to keep garbage cans and limbs out of the roadways and ditches to keep drainage and traffic flowing.