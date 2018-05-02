Saving graves

West Side organizations urge legislators to preserve history, respect slave burial grounds

Breanna Smith

Local organizations are asking legislators to protect and preserve burial grounds and cemeteries of slaves, more than 30 of which are tucked away in the fields of the West Side.

A bill going to the House floor for approval seeks to create the Ancestors Burial Ground and Cemetery Preservation Commission to study and develop measures to protect unmarked and historic burial grounds. The bill is being supported by Rep. Ken Brass and organizations such as the Westside Cemetery Preservation Association (WCPA) and River Road African American Museum.

Kathe Hambrick, founder of the River Road African American Museum and exhibit curator of the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum, urged lawmakers to support the bill at the House committee meeting Friday morning.

The unmarked burial grounds currently fall into a gray area, which does not grant them the protection of the Cemetery Board but recognizes their value through the Department of Archaeology.

“Until we start identifying [burial sites] as cemeteries they are not going to get protected,” Debbie Martin of the WCPA said.

Under the protection of the Archaeology Department, the cemeteries cannot be damaged or destroyed, but Mother Nature is the worst enemy of the grave sites and headstones, Martin said.

Some of the burial sites in WBR have been cultivated over and used as a servitude for pipelines or a right-of-way for roadways.

Clumps of trees in cane fields often serve as markers of a cemetery.

“A parent shouldn’t have to tell their child your grandfather is buried out there,” Martin said.

In West Baton Rouge, there are 16 endangered cemeteries. An endangered cemetery is one located on private property, overgrown, not maintained or that has been repurposed.

The WCPA works to preserve and protect the burial sites and headstones through clean-up days.

“These headstones hold significant historical value,” Martin said. “These are the people that built our community and our parishes.”

The WCPA doesn’t just maintain gravesites, the organization also conducts tedious research of death certificates and pieces together records to identify where burials exist without a headstone.

The discovery and preservation of these grounds are instrumental in helping families trace their roots, the resolution says.

“By acknowledging and protecting these sites, we are presenting a meaningful way to better understand the reality of slavery, which will hopefully give us a better understanding of the heritage and history of our friends, colleagues, and neighbors,” the resolution continues.

Nearly every member of the House Committee on Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs voiced support of the creation of the commission at the House committee meeting on Friday, April 27.

More than 20 representatives of various organizations and state agencies would be a part of the proposed commission, which would fall under the authority of the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.