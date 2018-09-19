Saving sugar

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Over the last century, the number of remaining sugar mills across the state has plummeted to just a handful. The Cinclare Sugar Mill in Port Allen is the last left in the parish and has not been active since 2005. But its owners have been breathing life into the complex for more than a century, with plans to continue for another.

Preserve Louisiana recently awarded the Harry L. Laws & Co., Inc. a Preservation Award for the rehabilitation and preservation of the “big house” at Cinclare. Preserve Louisiana is an organization dedicated to the preservation, protection, and promotion of the cultural and architectural heritage of Louisiana.

President and CEO of the Harry L. Laws & Co. Drew Maciasz and his family have called the big house home for about six months. It has traditionally served as the residence for family members of the original owner, James Laws, and executive directors of the company he founded, Harry L. Laws & Co.

Laws built the nearly 8,000 square foot home in 1906 during the second expansion of the sugar mill. It served as a place for family and friends to use while visiting during the Fall and Winter sugarcane harvest.

Laws purchased the former Marengo Plantation in 1878 for $26,000 and renamed it Cinclare. Labor shortages and financial losses after the Civil War wreaked havoc on smaller mills but led to prosperity at the larger sugar mill.

Farmers began sending their cane to Cinclare for grinding and refining via its private railroad. The boom in business led to an expansion of the mill in 1897, and again in 1906.

The original “big house” of the Marengo Plantation is still part of the sugar mill town but can hardly hold the name next to the vacation home, or main house, built by the Laws family.

Laws was an investor from Cinncinatti, Ohio and spared no expense on the construction of the eight-bedroom entertainment center. With 2,000 square feet of porch and a wide-open floor plan downstairs, it’s clear Laws designed it with partying in mind.

Because of Laws’ Ohio roots, the New England-style architecture is unique among Southern Louisiana homes built at the turn of the century.

The rehabilitation project took two years of planning and nine months of construction to complete. It began on the heels of the restoration of the iconic Cinclare smokestack seen from La. Highway 1.

Frequently used areas like the bathrooms and kitchen were modernized, but much of the home’s original components remain the same. All of the doors, wooden windows and floors are the ones installed in 1906.

“A lot of the materials used to build the house are there, and visible,” Maciasz said.

Large, ornate radiators sit in corners throughout the home, but the boiler room that once heated water to run through them was converted into a mudroom.

The goal of the restoration project was to maintain the historical integrity of the home, but modernize it for everyday use. Living in an older house has its inconveniences, like thin windows that don’t seal, but that’s what jackets are for, Maciasz said.

This year the Harry L. Laws Co. celebrated 140 years of business as a private, multi-generational company. It owns more than 13,000 acres of agricultural land, mostly devoted to sugarcane, throughout West Baton Rouge, Iberville and St. Martin parishes. While sugar mills may be few and far between these days, Cinclare continues to tell the sugar story with no plans of stopping.

“We’re just breathing life into it for another 100 years,” Maciasz said.