School Board approves pre-K tuition

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

The West Baton Rouge School Board approved a proposal to charge tuition on a sliding scale for students previously ineligible for the pre-K program beginning next school year with a unanimous vote on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Federal grants allocate money for pre-K with the specification that students from low-income families are served first. Families that are ineligible are placed on waiting lists, with many being turned away, Brusly Elementary principal Taya Loupe said.

Charging tuition will open the program to all families interested, not just those who qualify due to low income.

“The idea is to serve everyone in the parish,” School Board Superintendent Wes Watts said.

Tuition is planned to begin at $250 per month, increase to $275 per month and then to $300 per month over time. The cost of tuition will only be used to cover salary and benefit expenses for teachers, Supervisor of Pre-K and HeadStart Director Crystal Leon said.

The federal grant allocates $4,580 per child for eligible students, but that much is not needed from every student to effectively run the program, Leon said.

Pre-K helps students develop social skills and helps jumpstart education, Loupe said. Students are expected to do a lot more in kindergarten and first grade than they were years ago and pre-K helps lay that foundation by encouraging learning through play, Loupe said.

“I’ve had four kids go through pre-k here and I’m sold. I love the program,” Loupe said.

Brusly Elementary currently has the largest pre-K program with 135 students in pre-K, according to Loupe. Loupe expects those numbers to increase because of the rapid growth of the community she said.