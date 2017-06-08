School Board gets A+  on bond rating

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail

The West Baton Rouge School District received an A+ long-term rating from S&P Global bonds for the $90 million bonds to be used for school improvements, according to a report by S&P Global.

“This is outstanding news for us as we proceed with our building plan,” Superintendent Wes Watts said.

The rating was determined by the, “robust local economy,” strong reserves and low-to-moderate debt burden, the report said. The elevated pension and post employment burden and moderate tax base concentration partly offset the district’s strengths, according to the report.

“It is a reflection of the economic condition or the School Board and the community,” Watts said.

The report deemed the district’s fund balance and community development as strong. S&P predicts that the school district will benefit from the growing local economy.