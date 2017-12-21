School Board votes on The Northside

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The West Baton Rouge School Board unanimously approved “The Northside School” as the name for the campus which will merge Chamberlin Elementary and Devall Middle on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The vote also includes making the official school colors blue, white, and silver, and the official mascot a Blue Jay.

Since The West Side Journal goes to press on Tuesdays, an update with the board’s final vote has been provided online at www.TheWestSideJournal.com.

The Northside School was the most popular choice in a community survey, School Board Superintendent Wes Watts said.

Rosehill School, Erwinville School and Chamberlin and Devall School also gained traction in the community survey Watts said.

Discussion regarding the name of the new school has been ongoing for months, but the board has gotten good feedback from the community on creating a new name and new era with the campus Watts said.

The thought of the school board has been to create a new school, he said.

“We understand the history of Chamberlin and Devall but we want to start something new,” Watts said.

The individual histories of the schools will be told and preserved through monuments at the new school, much like Cohn High School’s history is being preserved through the Cohn Elementary campus addition, Watts said.

Cohn Elementary addition construction plans include a Cohn High School memorial park. The Cohn High Alumni Association has created a committee to help design some aspects of the park. The state will provide a monument marker for the former site of Cohn High School.

“I think it would receive unanimous support even if it’s not a unanimous vote,” Watts said.

The new campus will open for the 2019-2020 school year, Watts said.

The decision to lease, tear down or sell the Chamberlin and Devall properties will be decided at a later date.