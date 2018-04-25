The school district continues to break ground

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Three of ten school projects are underway after the groundbreaking of Port Allen High School additions and renovations on Thursday, April 18.

Construction began on the addition of a performing arts theater, auxiliary gym and library media center. The project also includes a complete remodel of the interior of Port Allen High School.

The project is scheduled to be complete in April 2019.

The Northside School is the next project in the pipeline, which is scheduled to break ground this month. The school board approved an approximately $2 million budget expansion for the project at the Wednesday, April 17 School Board meeting.

The original budget for the Northside School was $20 million, with a $17 million construction budget, but high bids on the project required a budget expansion to proceed with the project.

“The numbers were close but high,” Earl Kern of Kern Consulting told the board about the bid results.

Although the accepted bid calls for a $3.645 million budget expansion, the project will only be $2 million over the original budget after adjustments to construction plans.

This year’s bountiful sugar harvest proved financially beneficial for farmers, but not for those trying to build a school on a sugarcane field.

The removal of 18 inches of soil on the 30 acres of the school grounds is one reason for the increased cost, along with potential tariffs and the increased price of supplies such as steel, Kern told the board.

The overall budget for the projects created by the $90 million bond issuance is still “in good shape” Superintendent Wes Watts said.

The Lukeville and Port Allen Elementary renovations are scheduled to begin later this year and continue through 2019. The facility upgrades are expected to continue through 2050 and include the creation of a new Brusly High School.

The projects, made possible by a voter-approved tax last year are part of the School District’s plan to put the West Baton Rouge School System in the top 10 school districts in the state by 2020.