Schools absorb jobs amid budget cuts

West Side schools will begin to see less teaching positions, but there won’t be a firing spree, according to Superintendent Wes Watts.

As teachers leave for better opportunities or retire, some of those positions will be absorbed Watts said.

“Nobody is getting fired,” Watts said. “That is absolutely not true.”

The board is facing an $800,000 budget cut this year after a $2.5 million budget cut in 2016, according to Supervisor of Business Services Jared Gibbs.

“Eighty-five percent of the budget is salaries and benefits, so that’s the main area that gets cut,” Gibbs said.

An average of 40 teaching positions open up each year considering the various retirements and career changes, Gibbs said. Some years that number is as high as 70 but can be as low as 20, he said.

The financial situation has been really good for the school system, but sometimes people are hired that can’t be kept on the budget, Watts said.

“Some of the positions are just luxuries,” Watts said.

In December, West Side taxpayers voted for a 12-millage increase to increase base pay and benefits for teachers.

“That pay raise doesn’t give you more money for more positions, it just increases pay for positions you have,” Watts noted.

Income for the school budget comes from property taxes, sales taxes and the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP), or funding from the state. Tax revenues are generally stable, Gibbs said, it’s the funding from the state that varies each year.

“The taxes help, but the MFP is still one third of our budget,” Gibbs said.