Scrimmages this week: Coach Schooler:  First match is about ‘us’

Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

When the Brusly Panthers hit the field this Friday night for their first scrimmage against McKinley High School and Dunham High School, first year head coach Hoff Schooler will finally get the chance to see the efforts of his summer workouts and practice pay off.

“This scrimmage is going to be all about putting our best effort on film against an opponent,” Schooler said. “We have been installing our offense and defense, and we need to see if we have mastered it and can add more or if we need to spend more time refining it.”

Last week, the team finally got the chance to put on the football pads for the first time at practice.

“The first day of pads is always an exciting day for both coaches and players; however, the weather didn’t want to cooperate so we took advantage of the time and got to watch some film and lift weights,” he said. “The second day was better and we got the opportunity to get outside in pads. The adjustment to pads went well, but we still have a ways to go as far as giving a maximum effort on every play.”

Schooler said that by putting on shoulder pads, the team had the ability to focus more on the run game and some short yardage situations.

“The biggest change for us last week was the start of school and how we handle the change in schedule (practice and school),” Schooler said. “But we have talked about the importance of being a good student first, then shifting gears in the afternoon. The players handled it well and it was business as usual once we got on the practice field.”

Schooler said that it isn’t about this team practicing until they get it right, it is about practicing until they can’t get it wrong.

“If we can just focus on ourselves and know that no matter who we play, it is about us, we will continue getting better, and we will be where we need to be.”

Photos by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

The Brusly Panthers football team avoids potentially rainy weather by running drills inside the BHS gym on Tuesday, Aug. 15.