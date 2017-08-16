Pels prep for Bulldogs

Staff Report

The progression of football from the beginning of August to the final week brings a team through some major steps.

They move from weightlifting, running and light drills to practice in shorts and helmets and then into the full gear.

It gets even busier after that.

For Port Allen, it means the Pelicans head one step closer to the full-blown season when they head into action Friday, Aug. 18, against White Castle in a pre-season scrimmage, Kickoff is 6 p.m.

It’s the first major test for the Pelicans, who have played the Bulldogs in a 7-on-7 during the summer in league action. Otherwise, it’s a change of pace for the Pelicans.

“It’s always good when you get to hit against players other than your teammates,” head coach Don Gibson said. “White Castle is going to be a great test for us because even though they have a new team, they’re one of these programs that always brings out great athletes who are strong, fast and fundamentally sound, so that’s going to be a great test for us.

“When you play good teams, you expect them to reload with good players,” he said. “White Castle is one of those teams that always has talent, so it’s the kind of opponent we need to see how far we’ve come.”

White Castle finished the 2016 season 4-8, but reached the second round of Class 1A playoffs, where they fell 26-16 at Arcadia, in north Louisiana.

The pre-season drills have also given Gibson a chance to watch his players buy into the system.

He has spent the summer emphasizing discipline, focus and work ethic.

“We’ve worked with them on how to handle the adversity, especially in the tough situations they will face this season,” said Gibson, who took over as head coach in the spring. “We have a good group of players, and they will be even better once they learn the system.”

Standouts in the pre-season have included running backs Edward Wilson, Norrisse Cummings, quarterback Harold Jones, along with defensive leaders such as Clyde Robertson, Willie Brown and Rashaun West.

“What I like about our team is that we have some very good leaders in our upper class, and a lot of younger players anxious and willing to learn,” he said. “Those are components of a program that can do well for several years.”

The Pelicans will get their final pre-season test a week after the White Castle scrimmage when they open the season with a jamboree contest against longtime rival Livonia, led by recently departed Brusly head coach Marc Brown.