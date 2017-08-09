Searcy, Bernice Thompson

On August 4, 2017, Mother Bernice Thompson Searcy departed this life at 5:13 pm at Ochsner Medical Center in Orleans Parish. She leaves to mourn one son, Mr. Edward John Searcy, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; three daughters, Mrs. Ava Sheree (Larry, Sr.) Royal, Mrs. Angela Maria (Horace, Sr.) Royal, Mrs. Jessica Searcy (Alfred, Jr.) McCray; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; two brothers, Mr. Douglas Thompson of Rochester, NY and Mr. Rufus (Mae) Thompson of Baton Rouge, LA; one sister-in-law, Ms. Bernie Collins of Baker, LA and an abundance of nieces, nephews, and friends. Mrs. Bernice Thompson Searcy was a devoted member of Wayside Christian Fellowship under the direction of Pastor Ezra Shannon. Visitation Tuesday, August 8, 2017 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall’s Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continued Wednesday, August 9, 2017 8:00 am until religious service at 8:30 am, Wayside Christian Fellowship, 201 Sherron Avenue, Baker, LA. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services Entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.hallsinc.net

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0