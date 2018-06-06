Seeking justice, working for peace

The seven-month anniversary of Fatrell Queen’s murder was marked with a Justice for Fatrell, Stop the Violence rally on Saturday, June 2. Queen’s family, friends and Port Allen community leaders gathered at the Railroad Depot in Port Allen to call for justice and an end to violence in the city.

Queen was found murdered in his home at the corner of 8th and Burbridge streets in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 2. His murder remains unsolved.

“Fatrell knew everyone, I always hear how well-liked he was in the community, how he always had a smile, so why is his murder unsolved?” Queen’s mother, Tara Snearl said. “People are losing their lives and you’re keeping silent.”

While the pain of losing her son has been great, Snearl hopes to bring not only for justice for her son but for her city.

Those who spoke at the rally expressed the need to protect the community from crimes and future violence.

“The same violence is lurking and will happen again,” Snearl said.

Snearl urged anyone with information to find the strength to do what is right.

“Fatrell didn’t deserve that,” Snearl said.

She hopes the death of her son will be marked not by sadness but bring forth action and shine a light on problems in the community, not place blame she said.

“Justice is coming,” Snearl said.