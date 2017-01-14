Sen. Troy Brown pleads no contest to domestic abuse

Says he will fight expulsion for sake of constituents

State Sen. Troy Brown was sentenced to 30 days in jail after he plead no contest to a domestic abuse case in which he bit his wife on the arm in July.

Brown, a Democrat from Assumption Parish, was also sentenced to serve 64 hours of community service, pay a $300 fine and ordered to attend a class on domestic abuse by Judge Frank Foil. His jail sentence was suspended down to two days with credit for time served.

Brown made it clear after his arrest that he would not resign from his position in the Senate. Some of his colleagues have expressed that he should. Others have suggested a potential expulsion from the Legislature.

“I understand the anger at my behavior and I know that those feelings may cause some to lose control and want to lash out at me in the Senate. Some senators say they are considering expulsion, the most severe punishment available (the political equivalent to execution) rather than a reasonable and measured response,” Brown said in a written statement released on Friday, Jan. 14.

Brown suggested that his critics “take a few deep breaths” and come up with solutions to help women as opposed to lashing out against his domestic abuse misdemeanors.

“The legislature has only once expelled a senator, and that was after committing a federal felony, not a state misdemeanor,” Brown said. “Domestic misdemeanors like mine are most commonly dismissed at the victim’s request.”

Only eight states have ever expelled senators, and over much serious incidents, he said.

In the past, Brown claimed that calls for his resignation by his colleagues were nothing more than political grandstanding. He also said the press attention has caused his case to be treated differently.

2016 was a rocky year for the senator. After winning handily for his reelection in 2015 for the 2nd Senatorial District (including Port Allen, Brusly and Addis), he was soon arrested for punching his girlfriend in the face in New Orleans after a dispute.

The senator said he couldn’t remember punching the woman due to a head injury he suffered years ago. Brown also pled no contest to that case.

In the most recent episode, he was arrested after a domestic abuse incident with his wife in Geismar.

The Ascension Sheriff’s office reported that Sen. Brown, 5-foot-11 and 245 pounds, bit his wife on the arm after she held him in a chokehold.

A “stay-away” order was issued by Brown’s wife, Toni Brown, but was dissolved after the sentencing.

Brown ended his written statement on Friday by saying he would comply with the Legislature should they seek expulsion, but that he would protect his constituents’ rights to be represented.

“Not one of the 121,000 citizens I represent has called for me to resign, while I am grateful that hundreds say this will pass and they are praying for me,” he said. “I close with a sincere apology to my wife, my family, my constituents, the Governor, as well as my fellow Senators.”

Read his full statement below:

“I understand the anger at my behavior and I know that those feelings may cause some to lose control and want to lash out at me in the senate. Some senators say they are considering expulsion, the most severe punishment available (the political equivalent to execution) rather than a reasonable and measured response. The legislature has only once expelled a Senator, and that was after committing a federal felony, not a state misdemeanor.I can only echo my anger management therapist: take a few deep breaths and try to come up with a more constructive reaction to help women, like voting for equal pay.”

“Domestic misdemeanors like mine are most commonly dismissed at the victim’s request. Months ago, my wife filed an affidavit forgiving me, recanting some of her statements to law enforcement, and asking for a dismissal. Recently, she also begged the court to allow me to come home so we can try to repair and resume our marriage. Because of the press attention, however, my case was treated differently. I’m okay with that, but people should bear that in mind.”

“I am realistic, of course, and if the body decides on expulsion, I will respect their wishes, but I will utilize all legal options available to me to protect my constituents’ rights to be represented. Such a severe punishment would be completely contrary to the courts rationale in this matter. Only eight states have ever expelled a Senator and always over much more serious matters. Not one of the 121,000 citizens I represent has called for me to resign, while I am grateful that hundreds say this will pass and they are praying for me.”

“I close with a sincere apology to my wife, my family, my constituents, the Governor, as well as my fellow Senators. Ours is a generous God, and I ask Him for the blessing of forgiveness.”