Sen. Troy Brown resigns

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

State Sen. Troy Brown (D – Napoleonville) resigned from the Louisiana Senate on Thursday, Feb 16, under threat of expulsion from the Legislature from his colleagues.

Brown, serving his second term, pled no contest to domestic abuse charges against his wife in January. He served a brief jail sentence for the charge.

Brown was reluctant to resign, stating that his constituents deserved representation.

He also accused his colleagues of using the misdemeanor charge to their political advantage. Brown repeatedly noted that expulsion of past senators have been for much more serious offenses.

“I should be punished and my punishment should be commensurate to what occurred,” Brown said. “My wife and I are fine. Please give your fellow colleagues the respect to live their private life and deal with it on their own instead of making it a public spectacle.”

Brown was also arrested in November 2015 after he punched a different woman in the face after a dispute in New Orleans.

“I think I apologized a thousand times and I wish I could do it thousand more times. I think we who consider ourselves to be Christians, problems our inevitable; when you fall that doesn’t mean you stay down, you get up and move on.”

Brown said he intends to go back to a “private life and continue to help people. That will not stop.”

Brown’s resignation comes just before the end of the Louisiana Legislature’s special session.

A new election for a District 2 senator will be held on April 29. If a runoff is needed it will be held on May 27.

Qualification for candidates is March 15-17.