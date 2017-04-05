Senate District 2 race is on

Staff Report
A total of 13 candidates are running for Louisiana’s Senate District 2 race after qualifying for the special election ended last month.
The District 2 seat was vacated by former Sen. Troy Brown, a Democrat of Napoleonville, after he resigned following two domestic violence incidents and a brief stint in jail.
Two candidates were from West Baton Rouge Parish, but Addis resident John Mouton, a Republican, withdrew his name. Brusly attorney and current representative for Louisiana’s House District 29 Edmond Jordan, a Democrat, is also running to fill the seat.
The election is scheduled for April 29. Other candidates include:
Elton Aubert, Democrat of Vacherie
Wayne Brigalia, Republican of Sunshine
Albert Burl, Democrat of Garyville
Shannon Comery, Sr., Democrat of Donaldsonville
Chris Delpit, Democrat of Gonzales
Warren Harang, III, Democrat of South Donaldsonville
Jerry Jones, Democrat of Thibodaux
Patrick Lawless, Democrat of Belle Rose
Thomas Lyons, independent of Thibodaux
Willie Massey-Farve, independent of Geismar
Edward Price, Democrat of Gonzales
Jamie Roussell, Democrat of Mt. Airy