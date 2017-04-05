Senate District 2 race is on

Staff Report

A total of 13 candidates are running for Louisiana’s Senate District 2 race after qualifying for the special election ended last month.

The District 2 seat was vacated by former Sen. Troy Brown, a Democrat of Napoleonville, after he resigned following two domestic violence incidents and a brief stint in jail.

Two candidates were from West Baton Rouge Parish, but Addis resident John Mouton, a Republican, withdrew his name. Brusly attorney and current representative for Louisiana’s House District 29 Edmond Jordan, a Democrat, is also running to fill the seat.

The election is scheduled for April 29. Other candidates include:

Elton Aubert, Democrat of Vacherie

Wayne Brigalia, Republican of Sunshine

Albert Burl, Democrat of Garyville

Shannon Comery, Sr., Democrat of Donaldsonville

Chris Delpit, Democrat of Gonzales

Warren Harang, III, Democrat of South Donaldsonville

Jerry Jones, Democrat of Thibodaux

Patrick Lawless, Democrat of Belle Rose

Thomas Lyons, independent of Thibodaux

Willie Massey-Farve, independent of Geismar

Edward Price, Democrat of Gonzales

Jamie Roussell, Democrat of Mt. Airy