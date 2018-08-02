Senior Afternoon Tea Social at Holy Family Church

On Sunday afternoon, July 22nd, Holy Family Church invited all seniors to an Afternoon Tea Social.

Tables were beautifully set with a delightful array of vintage china, table cloths, colorful flowers, and various teas to choose. Some in attendance showed up dressed with hats and attire customary for a proper English tea. Everyone enjoyed hot tea along with fresh baked scones followed by tiered trays of delectable, bite sized treats, all baked and served by the volunteers. It was a delightful feast for the eyes as well as the taste buds!

Participants were able to commemorate their tea experience with a picture taken with Her Majesty, the queen. An English tea would not be complete without pictures with the queen!

We are very grateful to all of the volunteers who helped to set-up, bake, serve, and clean. Thank you all for your willingness to help!

Thank you to everyone who came out and enjoyed the afternoon. It was absolutely grand!