Photo courtesy of Babs Babin

Senior Spirit members met at Louisiana Bayou Bistro in Brusly for a buffet lunch on Friday, April 20. Pictured standing, from the left, are: Bill and Susan Devenney, Dolores Hebert, Kathy Elliott, Judy Cogburn, Lucy Landry, Bozo Hebert, Jane Brou and Walter Landry. Seated are: Betty Landry, Stella Tanoos, Catherine Blanchard and Babs Babin. WBR Senior Spirit is a program of the West Baton Rouge Parks and Recreation Department and is open to residents 50 and older.