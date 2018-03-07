A resident of Baton Rouge, Sherian “Lou” Porter-Beckham entered into eternal rest on Monday, February 19, 2018, at Baton Rouge General Medical Center at the age of 70. She was born on February 14, 1948. Visiting Saturday, March 3rd at Church of Life Fellowship B.C., at 6066 Evangeline St., Baton Rouge, La., from 10am until religious services at 11am conducted by Rev. Steven D. Beckham. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. She is survived by three sons Demetric Porter (Carletta), Benjamin (Kesha) and Derrick Clark (Melody). One sister Lucille Bazile (Michael). Three brothers, George Jr. (Tomisena), James (Pam) and Steve Porter (Marla). A granddaughter that she reared, Kiera Courtney. And a host of other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Beckham, parents George Sr. and Ida Mae Porter and other relatives. Arrangements entrusted to Hall Davis & Son Funeral Home.

