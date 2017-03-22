Sheriff asks citizens to help fight crime

Staff Report

Sheriff Mike Cazes announced last week that West Baton Rouge Parish citizens are invited to become honorary members of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Honorary Membership Program.

The announcement comes in response to an increasing number of people who want to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, according to a release from the WBRSO.

Those who join the voluntary program can do so for $20 per person or $35 per family. Businesses can also sign up for a $35 contribution.

The funding provides critically important technical resources, training and legislative support on key criminal justice issues, the release stated.

“With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the membership drive has taken on greater importance than ever before,” the Sheriff said. “The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work and play.”

Individuals that do not receive a membership appeal and would like more information can do so by contacting the Louisiana Sheriffs Honorary Membership Program at 1175 Nicholson Dr, Suite 101, in Baton Rouge, or calling (225) 383-2871.