Sheriff Cazes announces West Baton Rouge scholarship recipients

Sheriff Mike Cazes announced that Payson Swarner of Port Allen High School, Jacob Kershaw of Brusly High School and Lynn Brown of St. Joseph’s Academy have each received academic scholarships from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2017-18 school year.

Swarner plans to attend Southern University and A&M College in the field of political science. His parents are Allen Swarner and Leisa Swarner. Jacob Kershaw plans to attend LSU in the field of computer science. His parents are Jeffrey and Callie Kershaw. Lynn Brown plans to attend LSU in the medical field. Her parents are Harold and Melanie Brown. Each recipient resides in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The sheriff’s scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP).

“Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what LSHMP is all about,” Cazes said in a statement. “This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of West Baton Rouge Parish’s honorary members.”

Louisiana sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the sheriff is any affiliate of the program.

Students earn the scholarship based on their academic achievement, leadership and character. Eligible students must be permanent residents of Louisiana who are enrolled full time as undergraduates. Scholarships must be utilized in higher education within the state.