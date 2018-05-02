Sheriff Cazes names scholarship winners

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

MaKayla Lacy of Port Allen High School and Ariana Cipriano of Brusly High School were named recipients of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program for the 2017-18 school year.

Lacy plans to attend Northwestern State University in the field of Social Work/Criminology. Her parent is Lekisha Lacy. Cipriano plans to attend Nicholls State University in the field of Nursing. Her parents are Daniel and Nancy Cipriano. Each recipient resides in West baton Rouge Parish.

The Sheriffs’ Scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program (LSHMP). Louisiana sheriffs provide scholarships to graduating high school students from each parish where the sheriff is an affiliate of the program.

Qualities such as academic achievement, leadership and character are considered in making selections of sheriffs’ scholarship recipients. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana, scholarships be utilized in higher education within the state, and students be enrolled as full-time, undergraduate students. Scholarships were awarded in 64 parishes throughout the state.

“Academic awards by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program to Louisiana students demonstrate what LSHMP is all about,” Sheriff Cazes said. “This is one of our finest accomplishments. It invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community. This would not be possible without the kind and generous support of West Baton Rouge Parish’s Honorary Members.”