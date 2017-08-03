Sheriff says victim’s injuries serious after councilman hit and run

Quinn Welsch

A woman who was the victim of a hit and run by Addis Town Councilman Russell “Rusty” Parrish suffered from serious injuries, according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The incident occurred in a Taco Bell parking lot near La. Hwy. 1 in Plaquemine on July 23 when the victim allegedly tried to enter Parrish’s vehicle multiple times before being forced out of the vehicle. The victim attempted to cling to the side of the vehicle, before falling off and sustaining injuries, Stassi said.

The victim suffered two broken bones (tibia and fibula) in her calf as well as cuts and bruises from the fall and had to undergo surgery, Stassi said.

Parrish admitted that he saw the victim hanging onto the vehicle and that he saw her fall off but did not stop.

He was arrested but posted $10,000 bail the same day. Stassi said Parrish was very cooperative with the Iberville deputies after his arrest.

Stassi said he expects an arraignment on the incident no later than September.

The relationship between the victim and Parrish is unknown. Parrish has not responded to phone calls or emails regarding the incident.