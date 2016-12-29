Sheriff’s Office announces New Year’s checkpoints

Staff Report

West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be conducting and/or participating in the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign from Dec. 26, thru Jan. 15, 2017, including the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.

Checkpoints and/oror saturation patrols will be conducted weekly in and throughout the Parish of West Baton Rouge in an effort to heighten driver awareness and promote safety on the highways of West Baton Rouge Parish.