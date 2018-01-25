Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report December 25, 2017 – January 1, 2018

West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
Arrest Report
Week Of December 25, 2017 – January 1, 2018
Gerald James, 45, 2043 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, DWI, failure to maintain control, resisting an officer
Curstain Brown, 21, 854 N. Donmoor, Baton Rouge, LA, no insurance, driving under suspension, expired license plate, bench warrant
Carl Smith, 29, 23845 Rich St, Plaquemine, LA, theft
Leroy Williams, 55, 58936 ML King Blvd, Plaquemine, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery
Danny Caldwell, 49, 58006 Labauve Avenue, Plaquemine, LA, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon
Jared Smith, 31, 725 Bayou Paul Lane, St. Gabriel, LA, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, public intimidation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Kirkpatrick Taker, 35, 4719 Maryland St, St. Gabriel, LA, 2nd degree battery
Amechi Nwafulume, 28, 244 Melissa St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Olvin Dunbar, 33, 5505 MLK Parkway, Carville, LA, simple battery
Jeremy Woods, 24, 507 Heliotrope St, Port Allen, LA, stop sign violation, speeding, possession of schedule I CDS
Jamarkus Woods, 26, 507 Heliotrope St, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS
Courtney Piper, 19, 58133 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant
Hamilton Lemoine, 29, 14470 Hwy 416, Glynn, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon
Anthony Rogers, 50, Port Allen, LA, oral sexual battery 3cts, indecent behavior with a juvenile
Lloyd Honore, 60, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe, LA, theft
Ashley Thibodeaux, 38, 35081 Intra Coastal Rd, Plaquemine, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS
Chester Williams Jr, 30, 58637 Ware Dr, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery
Percy Bernard, 31, 18350 Plaquemine St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI, failure to maintain control
Nicholas Prestridge, 23, 10344 Winterhue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI, speeding
Ryan Lanieu, 36, 58718 Annex St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant, flight from an officer, no MVI, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension, no seatbelt, improper turn
Rodneisha Carvin, 28, 3702 River Park Lane, Addis, LA, bench warrant
Clinton Allen, 33, 701 Rodeo Dr, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant
Clifton Belton, 57, 4005 N. Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, theft of goods, misrepresentation during booking, bench warrant
Denise Retana, 45, 127 N. Baxter St, New Orleans, LA, theft of goods
Nicole Moses, 35, 1958 Scenic Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant
Quinton Lawson, 27, 1130 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, criminal neglect of family
Tommy O’Haver, 34, 58515 Homestead Dr, Plaquemine, LA, disturbing the peace, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property
Kevin Porter, 48, 23736 Baise St, Plaquemine, LA, simple battery
Chantelle Dunn, 38, address unknown, expired license plate, driving under suspension, bench warrant
Courtney Archie, 34, 12254 Lamargie St, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, failure to maintain control, no child restraint