Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report December 25, 2017 – January 1, 2018

West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

Arrest Report

Week Of December 25, 2017 – January 1, 2018

Gerald James, 45, 2043 Rosedale Rd, Port Allen, LA, DWI, failure to maintain control, resisting an officer

Curstain Brown, 21, 854 N. Donmoor, Baton Rouge, LA, no insurance, driving under suspension, expired license plate, bench warrant

Carl Smith, 29, 23845 Rich St, Plaquemine, LA, theft

Leroy Williams, 55, 58936 ML King Blvd, Plaquemine, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery

Danny Caldwell, 49, 58006 Labauve Avenue, Plaquemine, LA, simple criminal damage to property, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon

Jared Smith, 31, 725 Bayou Paul Lane, St. Gabriel, LA, resisting an officer, simple criminal damage to property, public intimidation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Kirkpatrick Taker, 35, 4719 Maryland St, St. Gabriel, LA, 2nd degree battery

Amechi Nwafulume, 28, 244 Melissa St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Olvin Dunbar, 33, 5505 MLK Parkway, Carville, LA, simple battery

Jeremy Woods, 24, 507 Heliotrope St, Port Allen, LA, stop sign violation, speeding, possession of schedule I CDS

Jamarkus Woods, 26, 507 Heliotrope St, Port Allen, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS

Courtney Piper, 19, 58133 Court St, Port Allen, LA, bench warrant

Hamilton Lemoine, 29, 14470 Hwy 416, Glynn, LA, reckless operation, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon

Anthony Rogers, 50, Port Allen, LA, oral sexual battery 3cts, indecent behavior with a juvenile

Lloyd Honore, 60, 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe, LA, theft

Ashley Thibodeaux, 38, 35081 Intra Coastal Rd, Plaquemine, LA, possession of schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS

Chester Williams Jr, 30, 58637 Ware Dr, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery

Percy Bernard, 31, 18350 Plaquemine St, Plaquemine, LA, DWI, failure to maintain control

Nicholas Prestridge, 23, 10344 Winterhue Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI, speeding

Ryan Lanieu, 36, 58718 Annex St, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant, flight from an officer, no MVI, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension, no seatbelt, improper turn

Rodneisha Carvin, 28, 3702 River Park Lane, Addis, LA, bench warrant

Clinton Allen, 33, 701 Rodeo Dr, Denham Springs, LA, bench warrant

Clifton Belton, 57, 4005 N. Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA, theft of goods, misrepresentation during booking, bench warrant

Denise Retana, 45, 127 N. Baxter St, New Orleans, LA, theft of goods

Nicole Moses, 35, 1958 Scenic Gardens, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Quinton Lawson, 27, 1130 Georgia Ave, Port Allen, LA, criminal neglect of family

Tommy O’Haver, 34, 58515 Homestead Dr, Plaquemine, LA, disturbing the peace, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, simple criminal damage to property

Kevin Porter, 48, 23736 Baise St, Plaquemine, LA, simple battery

Chantelle Dunn, 38, address unknown, expired license plate, driving under suspension, bench warrant

Courtney Archie, 34, 12254 Lamargie St, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, failure to maintain control, no child restraint