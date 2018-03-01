West Baton Rouge

Sheriff’s Office

Arrest Report

Week of February 13, 2018 – February 25, 2018

India Green, 17, 6453 Blue Grass Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, theft

Whitney Snearl, 31, 3918 Chris Dr, Addis, LA, theft, bench warrant

Nathaniel Jack, 39, 8923 Cedar Circle, Baton Rouge, LA, driving under suspension, expired license plate, false MVI, no proof of insurance, bench warrant

Jessica Fontenot, 34, 10222 Gail Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA, expired license plate, resisting an officer

Tyran Harris, 18, 76905 Carner Lane, Grosse Tete, LA, illegal carrying of weapons, violation of uniform CDS law, possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen things

Chase Landry, 18, 8302 Amelia Dr, Addis, LA, simple battery

Xavier Hunt, 25, 2010 Georgia St, Baton Rouge, LA, probation warrant

Anthony Murphy, 53, 1454 Moody St, Port Allen, LA, theft

James Ruffin, 42, 3610 North St, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana

Jack Smith, 23, 730 Mardi Gras Lane, Port Allen, LA, simple battery

Kerwin Williams, 36, 32836 Lee St, White Castle, LA, domestic abuse battery, 2nd degree battery

Shane Driemeier, 28, 2500 Stassi Rd, Plaquemine, LA, simple battery, simple assault

Stephen Crosbie, 67, 20690 Charles Ory Dr, Plaquemine, LA, DWI 1st, improper lane usage

Tyler Hall, 32, 60835 Bayou Rd, Plaquemine, LA, aggravated 2nd degree battery

Muhammad Georgetown, 37, 2906 Washington Ave, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Tiquincia S. Skidmore, 30, 57721 Canal St, Plaquemine, LA, 2nd degree battery

Todd Williams, 47, 23845 Jase St, Plaquemine, LA, domestic abuse battery, bench warrant

Demanuel Royal, 35, 3412 Gerlando Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, bench warrant

Jovan Jones, 29, 1125 Rutland Dr #145, Austin, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, cruelty to juveniles, improper lane usage

Samantha Suel, 29, 507 Catherine St, Donaldsonville, LA, malfeasance in office, introduction of contraband into a penal institution

Rocco Dibenedetto, 58, 2132 Dibenedetto Lane, Port Allen, LA, theft of utilities, simple criminal damage to property

Joshua Bennett, 37, 1006 Eve Dr, Denham Springs, LA, violation of protective order 3cts

Aaron Mougeot, 24, 804 Berthier St, New Roads, LA, bench warrant

Victor Jeansonne, 39, 401 N. Carolina Ave, New Roads, LA, driving under suspension, no seatbelt, bench warrant

Larry West, 38, 7603 Oakmount Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, 2nd degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Melissa Blank, 37, 467 W. Main St, Brusly, LA, false imprisonment, cruelty to juveniles, simple battery

Eduardo Battiste, 31, 24675 Pecan Place Dr, Plaquemine, LA, cruelty to juveniles

Noel Wilson, 27, 58829 Allen St, Plaquemine, LA, possession with intent to distribute schedule I CDS, possession of schedule II CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Averette, 30, 3527 E. Nic Dr, Addis, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule III CDS, possession of a legend drug, distribution of schedule II CDS

Santana Bordelon, 24, 117 Hickory Dr, Pineville, LA, DWI 1ST, improper lane usage

Billy Chapman, 31, 1822 Plantation Dr, Port Allen, LA, possession of schedule III CDS, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ann Watson, 25, 4132 Lee St, Zachary, LA, possession of heroin

Jennifer Hebert, 46, 33915 Hwy 75, Plaquemine, LA, bench warrant

Damarcus Ray, 25, 1008 Franklin St, Port Allen, LA, resisting an officer 4cts, bench warrant 3 cts

Jambra Turner, 25, 3632 Kahns Rd, Port Allen, LA, stalking

Dylan Ryder, 28, 1284 S. Adalia St, Aurora, CO, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA

Shane Crandall, 25, 1416 TJ Hoye St # 1416, Lakewood, CO, improper lane usage, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute THC oil

Zachary Baker, 29, 1641 S. Grape St, Denver, CO, possession with intent to distribute THC oil

Robert Sproles, 26, 3169 Poydras Bayou Rd, Erwinville, LA, bench warrant

Catrina Adams, 42, 345 7th St, Port Allen, LA, domestic abuse battery

Farrell Gray, 24, 8755 Syble Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Niki Coleman, 41, 7405 Richie Dr, Baton Rouge, LA, DWI 1st, procedure on approach of emergency vehicle, no driver’s license

Stephanie Bouie, 34, 7180 S. River Rd #9, Addis, LA, bench warrant 2cts