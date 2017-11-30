Why shop at the mall when you can Shop Small?

Breanna Smith

Louisiana shoppers celebrated Small Business Saturday, a national movement to recognize the strength, value and importance of locally owned small businesses in their communities and the state on Saturday, Nov. 25.

West Side businesses that participated were Lejeune’s Body Works, Las Palmas in Brusly, Louisiana Bayou Bistro, DC’s Grill, Spillway Sportsman and SoSis Boutique.

More than 97 percent of Louisiana businesses are locally owned. Small business accounts for a majority of the jobs in the state, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they do so much to showcase the skills, talent and culture that can only be found in Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a release. “It is important that we acknowledge the tremendous contributions our small businesses owners and their staffs make throughout the year, and supporting Small Business Saturday is a sincere way to express our thanks and gratitude for all they do to better our state.”

More than 910,000 people are employed by local small businesses, collectively accounting for 53 percent of all private-sector jobs in the state. Locally owned retail shops alone employ nearly 93,000 people statewide.

In 2010, American Express launched national Small Business Saturday to encourage communities to spent locally during the holiday season.

Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to make a larger percentage of their purchases at those locally owned, independent business, thus helping those enterprises thrive in a competitive economy.

In October this year, Louisiana earned an A+ grade in Thumbtack’s report card on small business friendliness, ranking the state No. 4 in the U.S., the Governor’s office reported.