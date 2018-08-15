Shrubs versus statue at Centennial Square

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Port Allen Mayor Richard Lee cast the tie-breaking vote to introduce an ordinance amending to budget for a monument honoring Port Allen’s former mayors at the Centennial Square on Wednesday, Aug. 8. Council members Gary Hubble and Hugh Riviere voted against the monument and opted instead for shrubbery along the fence line of the cemetery. Councilman Carey Williams was absent.

Dow Chemical donated $100,000 for the project in 2016, which the city matched. With just $10,000 left in the project budget, the council will have to approve an ordinance to spend additional funds for the monument, priced between $13,000 and $20,000.

Resident Bootsie Crochet, who was once involved in park planning, said a buffer zone was considered in early meetings as a way to pay respects and prevent flooding to the adjacent cemetery. In later meetings, which Crochet claims she and others were excluded from, the decision was made to erect a pavilion and do away with the proposed buffer zone.

A drainage ditch was dug in earlier phases as flood prevention, but shrubs didn’t make the final cut. Despite the flood control measures, councilman Hubble said he would like to see shrubs instead of the monument at the park. The shrubbery would be more aesthetically pleasing than the monument, which Hubble likened to a tombstone.

“We haven’t got the funding for shrubbery,” Mayor Lee said.

The final phase of construction will include the installation of the monument honoring Port Allen mayors and exercise equipment for use by the community.

The City Council will vote to approve or deny the introduction of the ordinance at the next council meeting. Mayor Lee will not be able to break a tie in that vote.