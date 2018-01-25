Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy reached Clean Air Act settlement

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Company reached a settlement with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State of Louisiana, through the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ), after allegedly violating the Clean Air Act.

The Sid Richardson Carbon plant in Addis, located at 221 Sid Richardson Rd, is one of three included in the Consent Decree issued by the EPA, LDEQ, and state of Texas. The two other plants alleged to have violated the Clean Air Act are located in Texas.

The settlement will significantly reduce air pollution coming from the three plants the EPA said.

The Addis plant failed to install pollution control devices and obtain permits authorizing major modifications, according to documents filed in the U.S Middle District court.

Sid Richardson Carbon and Energy Company is the largest carbon black manufacturer in the United States, according to the EPA. The company manufactures carbon black, primarily for the sale to and later use by the tire manufacturing industry. It is used as a structural support medium in tires and as a pigment in a variety of products such as plastic, rubber, inkjet toner, and cosmetics.

The manufacturing process creates large amounts of sulfur dioxide, and significant amounts of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter, all of which the EPA considers hazardous pollutants.

The Addis facility was identified as a “major source,” which is any stationary source that emits or has the potential to emit 10 tons per year or more of any hazardous air pollutant or 25 tons per year or more of any combination of hazardous air pollutants.

These pollutants can harm respiratory systems, increase the risk of premature death and heart attacks, form acid rain, damage plant life, pollute coastal waters, and contribute to smog and haze.

The settlement requires each plant to spend at least $490,000 on projects to reduce particulate matter pollution through several steps. Steps include adding equipment to prevent pollutants from escaping, creating a plan for storing and shipping of carbon black products, and training employees in leak detection and precautions to aid in limiting releases, court documents said.

Each facility is also required to pay $333,000 to the Department of Justice, LDEQ, and the state of Texas, according to court documents.

Public comment on the consent decree is open through Monday, Jan. 30, even though terms have been accepted by the company and authorities.