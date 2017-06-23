Slideshow – Juneteenth: From humble beginnings, Port Allen celebrates another type of independence day

Quinn Welsch

J.J. Caillier, a dreadlocked accordion player, led the band in front of Port Allen City Hall. In the crowd, Chris Dural and Rochel Lastrapes twirled to the zydeco music.

The husband and wife travelled to Port Allen from their hometown of Lafayette to visit the three-day celebration of Juneteenth. For Dural, Juneteenth is new, but it’s something he hopes to celebrate again in the future.

“I want to know what freedom stands for,” he said in between songs.

The Juneteenth tradition in Port Allen began in the 90s, when City Councilwoman Ray Helen Lawrence began the observance at Williams & Lee Park by teaching black youth the importance of June 19 in America: Emancipation. Children and families visited the park for barbecues and to listen to readings of the Emancipation Proclamation from children – mostly with the support of community donations.

From humble beginnings in the park, the city scaled the celebration up this year, bringing in carnival rides and musical performances with a headlining act from Iberia Parish native and R&B singer Tucka.

The Port Allen event brought large numbers of visitors from Acadiana and the capital region.

“It’s catching,” Juanita Kleinpeter said of the national observance. Kleinpeter, visiting Port Allen from Baton Rouge, said she used to the observe the historical day in the South regularly, but later moved to Los Angeles, where it is not as widely known.

Kleinpeter said she wasn’t aware of any celebrations in Baton Rouge, so she came to Port Allen.

Juneteenth, or rather June 19, is the day that Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger proclaimed in Galveston, Texas, that the American Civil War was over and that all enslaved African Americans were thereby free. It is widely celebrated throughout Texas.

Lawrence, who lived in Houston for three years, said the city has celebrated the event for many years and is where she drew some of her inspiration when she founded the Port Allen event.

Under Jim Crow, Juneteenth was often met with resistance and relegated outside of public property. Black churches and and rural areas near rivers and creeks were home to the first festival grounds.

However, white landowners often gave black laborers the day off for the event and would make donations of food or money for the celebration, according to the National Juneteenth Registry.

Although this year’s event was more celebratory rather than educational, Lawrence, a retired school teacher, said she will continue to teach children and teens about the importance of Juneteenth in the future.

Photos by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal