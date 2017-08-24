Small scale school projects in the works in WBR

Breanna Smith

And the School Board said, “Let there be AC!”

The $90-million bond for West Baton Rouge school facility upgrades approved by voters last year is being put to work, with bigger projects on the horizon.

The Port Allen Middle School gym now has air conditioning, School Board Superintendent Wes Watts said. Brusly Middle School is having air conditioning installed in the gym this week, which will be running soon, he said.

Other projects are slated at Port Allen Elementary, which will have air conditioning and new windows installed in the multi-purpose area.

Towards the end of the year, the Cohn Elementary project will break ground, Watts said. The first projects to be completed include parking lot improvements, air-conditioning upgrades and landscaping projects.

The facility upgrades are expected to continue through 2050 and include the creation of a new high school in Brusly and a pre-K through eighth-grade school at Chamberlin.

Both tax proposals are aligned with the School District’s plan to put the West Baton Rouge School System in the top 10 school districts in the state by 2020.

“We’re making progress,” Watts said.

Bigger projects at Brusly and Port Allen High will begin design and construction in 2018 Watts said. The addition to Brusly Middle School is also set to begin in 2018 Watts said.