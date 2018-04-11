Staff Report

The American Red Cross has begun a national and statewide effort to help reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by home fires.

“Home fires are the biggest disaster threat communities face, killing seven people in this country every day,” said Joshua Joachim, the regional chief executive for the Louisiana Red Cross. “Please help us Sound the Alarm by volunteering to install smoke alarms in your community, making a financial contribution, and taking steps to protect your own family from home fires.”

This year, approximately seven house fires have caused death or injury in West Baton Rouge Parish. The West Baton Rouge Parish Fire District installs smoke alarms free of charge for anyone who registers.

The Red Cross is taking its annual proactive approach to saving lives by helping sound the alarm.

PC Electric is joining forces with the Red Cross and holding a Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event. Red Cross volunteers and PC Electric employees will be canvassing neighborhoods to install free smoke alarms and helping families create escape plans.

Working smoke alarms in a home cut the risk of death by half and having an escape plan further improves the odds of survival.

“More home fire deaths occur in households that do not have working smoke alarms”, says Desiree Lemoine, Louisiana Capital Area Board of Directors Chairman and Director of Governmental and External Affairs for PC Electric. “PC Electric is proud to be involved in this life-saving service to our neighbors.”

PC Electric is a sponsor of the kickoff of Sound the Alarm, Save a Life Campaign that was held at the Baton Rouge Marriott on March 29, 2018. Special guests included Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nunguesser, Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Louisiana State Fire Marshall Butch Browning and Public Service Commissioner Craig Greene.

PC Electric, along with the American Red Cross, Capital West Chapter honored local firefighters Troy Laurent and Chief Pedro Leonard for their outstanding work as East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee firefighters.