A spike in wins for Lady Pels volleyball

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Excitement has spread among the players on the Port Allen volleyball team.

One year after the Lady Pelicans chalked six wins for the entire season, PAHS has already matched the number of victories – in only the first full week of play.

PAHS headed into Week Two after beating Scotlandville (25-23, 25-20, 25-17) at home last week.

The Lady Pels also went 5-1 at the Lee High Invitational, with wins over Baker (25-7, 25-11, 25-16), East Iberville (25-16, 25-7), Northeast ( 25-15, 25-18), Tara (25-14, 25-19), Belaire (25-14, and 25-18).

The lone losses came to Lee and Brusly High.

Head coach Tara Beth Hollins, while proud of her team’s efforts, is not ready to see them rest on their laurels.

“Right now, they’re excited because they came in second in the Lee Tournament, but explained to them we couldn’t settle for second,” she said. “Volleyball is more mental, and we have to be completely focused.”

Standouts in the tournament included Amber Murphy, Kennedy Williams and Alyssa Williams.

Assistant coach Melodie Malone has been a crucial part of the team’s success, Hollins said.

“She has been our backbone, she built a foundation by starting with fundamentals and progressing throughout so we can get the ball for the setter so the setter can set up for the kills,” Hollins said.