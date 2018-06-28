SPLC says DA Ward is abusing his power

Staff Report

A complaint filed by the Southern Poverty Law Center claims District Attorney Rick Ward has been using a traffic ticket diversion program to make money for his office illegally.

The SPLC filed a complaint with the state Ethics Board requesting an investigation into the traffic ticket prosecutorial diversion program. The Ethics Board has not filed any charges.

“The State deserves more from its elected district attorneys than this unethical scheme to generate profits through the threat of prosecution,” it says.

The document claims Ward created a “dragnet” of off-duty officers in West Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, and Iberville parishes to generate more funds. It claims Ward’s office has raked in more than $2 million, which it says is “far in excess of the amount necessary to run his traffic ticket diversion program.”

An opinion handed down by the Attorney General twenty-five years ago limited the price of diversion to administrative fees and warned that charging more would be an abuse of authority. State ethics laws prohibit district attorneys from profiting off of diversion programs.

Motorists may pay a $175 fee directly to the DA’s office instead of appearing for court, which the SPLC referred to as “payments for the dismissal of prosecution.” It said the traffic diversion fees are far more than the amount necessary to run the program.

DAs are granted authority to offer diversion programs to prevent low-level offenders from getting tied up in the criminal justice system, allowing instead of court or jail time a community-based treatment.

“But, too often, Louisiana’s district attorneys have been motivated by their desire to generate revenue rather than the attainment of justice,” the complaint said.

Ward did not return an email seeking comment before press time on Tuesday.