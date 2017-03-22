Spring has sprung

Quinn Welsch

Editor of the Journal

Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal

For green thumbs, spring means donning the hat and gloves, kneeling down in the topsoil and and working the garden. But if you’re Amy English, it means taking your work one step at a time.

“It’s an evolution,” she said of her sprawling garden at the Monte Vista Plantation.

English is an interior designer by trade and the owner of the Monte Vista Plantation, located on River Road. When she’s not working out of her home office, you might find her running about the gardens alongside her two dogs and the LSU horticulture majors that make up her crew.

The regular, everyday maintenance is the hardest part of working the garden, she said. The irrigation and drainage of the property is one of her biggest challenges right now.

“It’s never ending. But that’s part of owning a house like this,” she said.

The pride and joy of her property is her English style garden, she said. In it, a brick path leads through several blooming flower beds on the shady north end of the house. Three chickens watch her guests walk along the path with great interest from their coop. The flower beds are lined with old glass bottles, an idea she said she got from the LSU Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge.

It’s come along way since 2008 when she originally purchased the home. “The property was all overgrown,” she said.

Originally built in the 1850s, the plantation is regularly used for weddings and is also listed for temporary lodging on AirBnB.