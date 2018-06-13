More than an SRO, part of the ‘Pamily’

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Port Allen Middle School honored Port Allen Sgt. Freddie Christopher for his exceptional service and support at PAMS as a school resource officer (SRO) at the Wednesday, June 6 City Council committee meeting.

Christopher began working as an SRO almost two years ago. Since then he has become part of the “Pamily” PAMS Principal Jessica Major said.

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, it is because of your leadership with us and our kids,” PAMS guidance counselor Henry Knox said.

Major thanked council members and the Port Allen Police Department for making the role of a school resource officer a priority even when budgets get tight. She also noted his dedication to helping students succeed and by providing items for students in need.

Christopher visits Cohn Elementary, Port Allen Elementary, and Port Allen Middle every day and is on standby at all times.

“He’s in the background but if something is happening he’s the first one there,” Major said.