St. Joseph Alter to be displayed at Holy Family Church

Photo courtesy of Holy Family Church

The Annual St. Joseph Altar will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, March 18 in the parish gym at 319 N. Jefferson, Port Allen, La. directly after 4:00 p.m.mass. The tradition, which is Sicilian and Roman Catholic in origin but is carried on locally by Italian-Americans and people of all nationalities and faiths, includes baking cookies and cakes and preparing foods for the altar. The offerings accompany petitions to St. Joseph or are expressions of thanks for favors granted. All are welcomed.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0