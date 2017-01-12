Joelle Wright

joellewright72@gmail.com

The Brusly High Girls indoor track team headed to LSU last Sunday, Jan. 8, for the LSU High School Classic.

“With any new season brings anticipation,” Brusly head coach Trent Ellis said. “The girls have been training hard in the fall for the start of the new season and had a good showing in the first meet against teams from Florida, Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and Louisiana.”

The 4-by-200 meter relay started things off with Alarice Stevens, Tala Spates, Bran’Nicia Williams and Taylor Shaw finishing sixth overall and second among Louisiana schools with a time of 1:48.16. The 4-by-400 meter relay team was led off by freshman Myla Edwards and finished 13th in 4:26.62 which was fifth among Louisiana schools.

Tala Spates ran the 400 meter and finished fifth in 60.95, which was second among Louisiana schools.

Bran’Nicia Williams set a personal best of 10.65 in the 60 meter hurdles, while freshman Tia Young ran 12.67 in her first high school race.

Edwards also ran 8.98 in the 60 meter, her first high school race.

Shaw ran 7.95 in the 60 meter prelims to qualify for the finals and ran 7.92 in the final round finishing seventh overall and third among Louisiana schools.

The Brusly girls will travel back to LSU on Jan. 21 for their next meet.