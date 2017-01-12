Staff Report editor@thewestsidejournal.com Dissatisfaction etched the face of Port Allen basketball coach Brandon Ricard after his Pelicans dropped their second district game of the season in action against longtime foe Parkview Baptist. After he watched his Pelicans commit turnovers and miss free throws in the final stanza, PAHS paved the way for Parkview to take a 51-46 win in District 6-3A action last week. The Pelicans dropped to 4-11. “I don’t have any comment on this … sorry,” Ricard said after the team’s loss. Port Allen took an 11-9 lead in the first quarter off a Kelvin Murphy 3-point shot, two buckets by Donald Johnson and free throws by Mike Williams. Johnson also notched six points in the second quarter, but the Pels mustered only eight points against 13 for Parkview, which took a 22-19 lead at the half. He led the Pelicans with 12 points. Parkview maintained the edge with 14 points in the third quarter and a 36-29 advantage. Dontrius Franklin had two baskets, while Kelton Mason, Andre Williams and Kelvin Murphy had one apiece. Port Allen tallied 15 points in the final stanza, including 3-point shots by Williams, Franklin and Kaleb Lawrence. Oddyst Walker had the game-high 18 points, and went nine of 10 from the free line. Griffin Tierte had two 3-point nets for the Eagles. Port Allen hosts Baker on Friday, Jan. 13, and West Feliciana on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

About admin

Cole Williams

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Follow Us

Follow Us on Facebook

300 x 250 #2

300×250
300×250
300×250
300×250

Latest Tweets

Our Partner Sites

The Westside Journal • 668 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767 • 225-343-2540

Skip to toolbar