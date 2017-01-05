Local cheer team wins division championship

Joelle Wright

The goal of most teams in any sport is to win a championship, but for head cheer coach Ted Kline, who runs LA Athletics in Port Allen, the ultimate goal for his cheer and tumbling gym is to encourage young members to chase and conquer their fears.

So it was a bonus when two of the gym’s cheer teams were named champions of their divisions at the Cheer America Competition in New Orleans on Dec. 11.

Team Aqua, the gym’s team made up of girls 8 and under were named champions in the mini division.

Team Halo, made up of girls 14 and under were named champions in the junior division. In addition to the junior championship, Team Halo was named Grand Champion, for having the highest score of all prep teams (prep teams are teams that work together for a few months out of the year, unlike year-round teams).

Halo’s work also garnered them the second highest score out of the entire competition of 117 teams.

“We went into the competition not expecting to win,” Kline said. “I just wanted them to do better than they ever had before, and they greatly exceeded my expectations.”

Both teams have only been together since August of 2016, some team members not ever having tumbling or cheer experience.

The first month that the teams are together, the teams work solely on building skills before a routine is even introduced.

“Synchronization is huge. Everything from stretching, conditioning, to jumps and movements is done as a unit,” Kline said. “We work on jump motions for two months without actually jumping to concentrate on arm movements.”

The girls practice together twice a week, with most taking additional tumbling and cheer classes throughout the week, which are offered on an unlimited basis to members of the prep teams.

Throughout the season, which lasts from August to December, the teams are involved in team building activities with the goal of building trust and friendship between the team members.

Girls in the younger age group are given “big sisters” from the older group to help encourage and mentor them.

“We do ‘lock-ins’ where we have team building activities and the girls sleep at the gym,” Kline said. “It is just a fun time with both teams for bonding.”

The team building and practice worked because the two teams blew away the competition.

“It was amazing to watch the girls and the teams as a whole transform,” Kline said. “To watch shy and scared girls conquer their fears and nail the routines was amazing. It isn’t about the championship. It is about when these girls grow up and enter the workforce, they aren’t going to be scared. They are going to know that they can handle anything.”