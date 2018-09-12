State Police, PAPD meet on Queen’s cold case

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

State Police praised the work of the Port Allen Police Department and West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of Fatrell Queen’s homicide, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown told the Port Allen Public Safety Committee Wednesday, Sept. 5. State Police will continue assisting, but will not take over the investigation, Brown said.

Chief Brown and Detective Kendra Wisham met with State Police after the council requested he ask for assistance from State Police in the investigation of Queen’s murder. Queen was found dead in his home on 8th Street in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The case is considered cold due to the lack of arrests and the length of the investigation.

Queen’s family and community members began the Justice for Fatrell Organization, which urged the City Council to request outside help with the homicide investigation. The group claimed negligence, inexperience and lack of resources within the department caused the case to go cold. Those accusations by the Justice For Fatrell Organization are “degrading the department on untrue facts,” Brown told the council.

State Police determined the PAPD and WBRSO have done “an amazing job on working the case,” Brown told council members at Wednesday’s meeting. Brown said State Police told him the PAPD has worked angles they would not have thought of exploring.

“So I guess that about us being unqualified goes out of the window,” Brown said.

The PAPD is still generating new leads, despite the case going cold, Brown said. It’s no longer about finding out who did it, but proving who did it, he told the council.

Information leaked about the ongoing investigation has caused problems with tracking down and talking to potential witnesses, Brown said in an interview after the meeting.

“It’s a shame that they belittle these guys who are out there working as hard as they can,” Brown said.

In addition to a summary of statements made by State Police regarding the investigation, Brown gave council members a list of 22 accomplishments the PAPD has reached for the first time in the last five years under his direction.