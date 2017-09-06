State receives major donation to fight opioid epidemic

Breanna Smith

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) received a donation of 4,000 naloxone autoinjectors from Kaléo Pharma.

The donation was made available through the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services to first-responders across the state in an effort to reduce the number of overdoses from opioid abuse. It also included 2,000 voice-activated training devices.

“The opioid epidemic in Louisiana is a serious problem that deserves our attention,” Gov. Edwards said. “And this donation from Kaléo is going to help us in our fight to prevent more deaths from this terrible addiction.”

Though, the opioid epidemic is not at crisis levels on the West Side, according to Andrea Grant, a death investigator with the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office.

“We don’t have too many cases, but when we do it’s usually a multi-drug overdose,” Grant said. “We may have a couple a year.”

This is not the first time Kaléo has made a donation of this magnitude. The company also donated more than 8,000 naloxone auto injectors in 2015.

Naloxone is an easy-to-use, fast-acting medicine that reverses an opioid overdose. The injectors are pocket sized and the voice-activated training devices will quickly teach first-responders how to use them.

Since 2012, opioid-related deaths and overdoses in Louisiana have steadily climbed from 155 deaths in 2012 to 305 last year.

The LDH said it will ensure that the injectors are made available to police, firefighters and EMS agencies throughout the state.

“With opioid-related overdoses and deaths at an epidemic level in Louisiana, this donation is critical to helping local first responders have the right antidote at their fingertips when every second counts in saving a life,” said Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health.