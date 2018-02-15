The state vs. opioids

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Attorneys across the state are poised to pursue litigation against pharmaceutical companies following the wake of lawsuits filed by cities, counties and states around the nation accusing opioid manufacturer’s of pill-pushing using deceptive marketing. Louisiana has battled the opioid epidemic on various fronts for years as opioid-related deaths in the state have more than tripled since 2012. Though no opioid related deaths have been reported in West Baton Rouge since 2012, according to the Louisiana Opioid Surveillance Initiative, Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown said there has been a rise in the sale of illegal narcotics and a comeback of heroin. Brown blames the spike, especially in heroin, on large pharmaceutical companies.

“Pharmaceutical companies have gotten people hooked on opiates,” Brown said. “And when the prescription runs out the damage was already done so they start going to the street.”

Louisiana Litigation

In September, the Louisiana Department of Health filed suit on behalf of the state against several pharmaceutical companies for allegedly orchestrating a campaign to flood Louisiana with highly addictive and dangerous opioids. Local government departments across the state followed suit, beginning with Bossier Parish on Dec. 29. Sheriffs’ offices in Avoyelles, Lafayette, Jefferson Davis and Rapides parishes filed lawsuits last week.

Much like the opioid epidemic, the number of lawsuits have spread around the nation.

Chicago was the first city to take legal action in 2014, and soon after numerous cities and counties across the nation followed. At least 14 states have filed private suits against Purdue Pharma LP.

The lawsuits generally accuse large pharmaceutical companies of downplaying the addiction risk and using misleading marketing that overstated the benefits of opioids for treating chronic, rather than short-term, pain. Louisiana’s lawsuit differs from those of other states, as it goes into the direct effects the opioid epidemic has had on Louisiana, Executive Counsel for the Office of the Governor Matthew Block said. However, the allegations about the conduct of large pharmaceutical companies are consistent with other states’ claims.

West Side attorney Tony Clayton said he will seek to represent sheriffs’ departments in Iberville, West Baton Rouge and Plaquemines parish upon Judge Fields’ decision. The proposed lawsuits allege the corrections departments have incurred inordinate expenses related to housing and providing medical care for opioid addicts recklessly created by the drug manufacturers, Clayton said.

Power Struggle

While Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry support litigation accusing pharmaceutical companies of worsening the opioid crisis in Louisiana, they disagree on who should have control of it. Negotiation attempts in court proved unsuccessful. District Judge Wilson Fields will decide who has the authority to pursue litigation on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

“The way this would work best is if we could work with the Attorney General’s Office to make sure that all of the claims the state itself and state departments will asert can be made in a comprehensive and coordinated fashion,” Block said. But the Governor’s Office hasn’t had much success in getting cooperation from the Attorney General’s Office, Block added.

After the Edwards administration filed suit through the Louisiana Department of Health in September, Landry’s office filed a motion in October to take over the lawsuit and expand it to more agencies.

Block said the Edwards administration is certainly looking at expanding litigation to other state departments such as corrections, public safety, and child and family services.

The Department of Health was the first entity to file suit because of direct losses to Medicaid, which are costs of the opioid epidemic to Louisiana taxpayers, Block said. Losses incurred by corrections and public safety departments are more indirect, he said.

Cracking under criticism

Companies have begun to crack under the pressure of lawsuits and widespread criticism of the ways they market addictive painkillers. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP cut its sales force in half and will stop promoting opioids to physicians, according to a statement made Saturday. In July, Endo International Plc (ENDP.O) pulled its Opana ER painkiller after the Food and Drug Administration called for its withdrawal.

This isn’t the first time Purdue has faced lawsuits and losses. In 2007, three company executives plead guilty to federal charges related to the misbranding of OxyContin and agreed to pay more than $630 million. Purdue also reached a $19.5-million settlement with 26 states and the District of Columbia that year. In 2015, the company agreed to pay $24 million to resolve a lawsuit by Kentucky.

Police Chief Brown said he agrees with action being taken by the state, but wonders if money will be enough to solve the problem.

“They’re actually drug dealers in suits,” Brown said of pharmaceutical company executives. “The local guys go to jail, why don’t they?”

A fight still to be fought

Large pharmaceutical companies seem to just now feel the heat, but the Louisiana Department of Health and state legislators have been blowing on embers a while now.

The Department of Health restricted the number of pills and length of prescriptions for opiates to all Medicaid recipients in January 2017. In June of 2017, Gov. Edwards signed three opioid-related bills into law that limited prescriptions, aimed to stop ‘doctor shopping’ and created an advisory council on heroin and opioid prevention and education.

When Deputy Secretary Michelle Alletto began working for the department of health in 2016, there were more 110 opioid prescriptions per 100 people in Louisiana.

Since then, the state has seen a total reduction of pills prescribed by more than 10 million doses, Alletto said. Medicaid has shown similar promising results similar promising results, with a 40 percent decrease in the number of opioids dispensed.

The Department of Health began its fight against opioid overdoses by cleaning up data, after discovering the potential for underreporting in opioid-related deaths.

“If you can’t measure the problem you can’t manage the problem,” Alletto said.

Overdose deaths can be underreported due to the nature of drug overdoses, the use of multiple drugs at one time, and differences in cause of death determination across jurisdictions.

Equipped with a better understanding of the data and identifiable consistencies among opioid-related deaths, the department began evidence-based treatment and education in the most affected parishes. Then, it secured a grant to enhance treatment and give out Naloxone, an opioid antagonist capable of reversing an overdose almost instantaneously, in areas most affected by the epidemic.

The Department of Health focused its efforts in communities such as Orleans and Jefferson parish, which have experienced the most severe spikes in opioid-related deaths. In 2012, six people died because of opioids in Orleans Parish. By 2016, that number jumped to 166. Jefferson Parish saw opioid-related deaths nearly double in the same time.

Naloxone once required a prescription, but in the midst of the epidemic it is available to anyone whether for themselves, a friend or family member.

Medicaid covers a variety of medication-assisted treatments, and the department will be filling in gaps in some instances when Medicaid doesn’t cover treatment. The department has also secured a federal grant to improve access to treatment. The funds will be used to augment barriers to care such as transportation and child care, Alletto said.

Alletto is excited about a public education campaign planned to roll out soon she said. A good defense against the opioid epidemic is an aware public. In the face of the epidemic, people need to know there are options available through medicaid expansion.

“People are suffering with substance abuse,” Alletto said. “Our goal is to educate