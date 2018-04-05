Staying safe in active shooter situations

Local law enforcement offers classes to community

Bonnie Suggs

Bsuggs123@yahoo.com

The United States has experienced 54 mass shooting in 2018, one of which was responsible for five deaths in Louisiana, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) you know what to do in an active shooter situation?

The City of Port Allen, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department, and Louisiana Department of Justice guided community members through active shooter case scenarios and taught proactive measures at the Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Event hosted by the Port Allen Neighborhood Watch.

The program taught attendees the safest and most calm reactionary responses individuals should be aware of beforehand in case of an active shooter emergency. The more prepared a person is ahead of time, the better they will respond during a crisis.

Response strategies and techniques were gathered from countless studies of previous events as well as interviews with survivors, law enforcement, criminal psychologists and emergency responders.

Everyday life awareness starts with knowing where entrances and exits are located. Whether it’s a church, a theatre, or restaurant, knowing where additional entrances and exits are located is vital. Communicate with family members and friends where to meet up in case of separation when visiting large places. When attending crowded places or large arenas, experts suggested to stay near an exit, get seats near an exit. It’s not being paranoid, it’s just being prepared, the panel said.

Experts at the active shooter educational event also recommended using the ADD formula when faced with a crisis.

AVOID

Avoid denial that something is occurring. If you hear or see something that doesn’t seem right, it probably isn’t, so act right away. Consider secondary exits and attempt to avoid the threat by leaving the building. If outside, leave the area immediately and try to take others with you. Do not waste time trying to save belongings.

DENY

Deny the shooter access to you and others by locking doors and barricading doors if you are able. Tying doors with ropes or belts, turning lights out, getting out of sight and turning off noises from phones can help prevent a shooter from accessing the area.

DEFEND

Prepare and position yourself and others to grab and tackle the shooter in order to fight the shooter to the ground and grab the gun. You have the right to do what is necessary as this is a fight for your life and the lives of others.

When the police arrive at an event, it is their job to stop the shooter and evaluate the area. It is important for everyone to follow commands. When authorities arrive, show your palms with your hand up and do not move.

It is important for every citizen to be prepared for a crisis for their own safety and the safety of others. For more information on responding to active shooter events, visit www.avoiddefenddeny.org

If your group would like to schedule a safety event program such as this one contact Brian Cazes at 225-573-3487.

The Port Allen Neighborhood Watch group holds monthly meetings and schedules community events. Check their listing in the events section and online.