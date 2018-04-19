Strikeout ends rally, season for the Lady Pels

Staff report

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Port Allen softball coach Alisha Fairchild said her Lady Pelicans needed one of their best showings of the seasons to defeat Springfield in first-round Class 2A playoff action.

The Lady Pelicans gave her much of what she wanted by playing at the top of their game. Unfortunately for PAHS, so did Springfield.

Pitcher Morgan Sibley’s 11 strikeouts, including two in the seventh inning, halted a come-from-behind for Port Allen, whose season ended 7-6 on Monday evening.

Springfield held a 7-2 lead going into the seventh when Diamond Davenport led off the Lady Pels with a walk and reached second on a steal. A Kailee Saizon advance to first on an overthrown ball paved the way for Davenport to score. A Laura Morgan bunt brought in another run.

An Alyssa Ballard two-run triple narrowed the score to 7-6 when Sibley sent back Ford on a strikeout to spoil the Lady Pelican comeback and end the season.

The game was tied 2-2 in the third when Springfield inched ahead by one run. Passed balls stretched the lead to 5-2. An RBI single to the wall ground out two more runs for the Lady Bulldogs.

Kennedy Whitfield scored on a fielder’s choice in the second, while Davenport followed with a run off an error at third.

The Lady Pelicans dropped the game despite four errors by Springfield. PAHS finished with three hits and Springfield had 6.

PAHS finished its season 15-13. Springfield (13-14) will face Rapides in the second round.