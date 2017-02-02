A strong fourth quarter not enough for Brusly boys

Joelle Wright

It’s been a tough season for the Brusly Panthers basketball team. At 3-5 in district, Brusly has come out on the wrong end of some very close games.

After beating Baker 76-70 on Jan. 24 to snatch their third district win of the season, the Panthers faced the second-place University High Cubs that Friday, Jan. 27, losing 76-45.

Brusly had trouble from the get-go, scoring half of U-High’s 24 points in the first quarter. The second and third quarters were even worse, with Brusly only able to score six in the second and five in the thirrd.

Doing what they have been known to do in the past, Brusly came out in the last quarter of the game fighting for their lives, outscoring the Cubs with 21 points. The Panthers had the best quarter of the game, but with U-High putting up 18 points of their own, it just wasn’t enough to make up the deficit.

Brusly’s Jason Holliday was the high scorer of the entire game with 25 points. Holliday outscored U-High top scorer, Eric Reed, who had 17 points.

Also contributing for the Panthers were Jalen Forrest with seven, Darryl Jones and Zavian Bell with four, Wendel Elzy with a three-point shot, and Nick Penell with two.

Brusly will face Parkview this week and will get the chance on Friday, Feb. 3, to avenge their earlier loss against Port Allen, this time on the Panthers’ own turf.